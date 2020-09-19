Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded by Sidoti to Buy

Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Steelcase has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

