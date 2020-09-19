Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $0.97 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.80 million and $40,875.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00008876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,973.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.30 or 0.02144227 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001438 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00741902 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,959,563 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

