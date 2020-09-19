Steem Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Steem has a market cap of $66.14 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, HitBTC and Bittrex.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,082.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.02119566 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00719179 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003573 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012598 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Crown (CRW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000654 BTC.
- Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000106 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Steem
Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Huobi, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, GOPAX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.