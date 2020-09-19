Steem Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Steem has a market cap of $66.14 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,082.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.02119566 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00719179 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012598 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000569 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 400,145,487 coins and its circulating supply is 383,171,393 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Huobi, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, GOPAX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

