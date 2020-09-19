Stellar (XLM) Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Koineks, CoinEgg and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $107.66 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00046283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00247413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.01465586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00220714 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,733 coins and its circulating supply is 20,716,569,353 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Poloniex, Bitbns, Indodax, Vebitcoin, Kraken, Cryptomate, Bittrex, GOPAX, CEX.IO, BCEX, Ovis, CoinEgg, RippleFox, HitBTC, Koinex, Stronghold, Kryptono, Exrates, Sistemkoin, Liquid, OKEx, BitMart, ZB.COM, Exmo, Binance, Kucoin, C2CX, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, Stellarport, ABCC, Koineks, Kuna, Upbit, CryptoMarket and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

