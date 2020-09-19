Stephen Denardo Buys 5,000 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) Director Stephen Denardo purchased 5,000 shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$78,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,437 shares in the company, valued at C$568,504.65.
BPY.UN stock opened at C$15.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.78. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12 month low of C$10.05 and a 12 month high of C$27.25. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
