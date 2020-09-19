Stephen Denardo Buys 5,000 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) Director Stephen Denardo purchased 5,000 shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$78,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,437 shares in the company, valued at C$568,504.65.

BPY.UN stock opened at C$15.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.78. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12 month low of C$10.05 and a 12 month high of C$27.25. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

