Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 9,100 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total value of C$62,327.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 384,986 shares in the company, valued at C$2,636,846.11.

Stephen Paul Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Pacific Metals alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 3,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$19,350.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 3,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$19,350.00.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.