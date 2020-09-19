Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 9,100 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total value of C$62,327.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 384,986 shares in the company, valued at C$2,636,846.11.

Stephen Paul Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 10th, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 3,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$19,350.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 1st, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 3,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$19,350.00.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

