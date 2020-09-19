Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

STRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Construction from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sterling Construction currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $383.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.36. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.70 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 134.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

