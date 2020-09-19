Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STRL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

NASDAQ STRL opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $383.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.