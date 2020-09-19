Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

STOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.36. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $62,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $47,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,305 over the last 90 days. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

