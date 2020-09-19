Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

STOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $47,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 30,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $921,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,305. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,165,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 830,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. 386,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,175. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

