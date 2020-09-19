Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,508. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 5,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $39,868.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the 1st quarter worth $372,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

