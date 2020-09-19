StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. 1,950,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,269. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.06 and a beta of 2.35.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.86 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

