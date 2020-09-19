Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Update

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 546,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $18.72. 488,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,018. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.50 million, a PE ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.87 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stoneridge by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Stoneridge by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Stoneridge by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.