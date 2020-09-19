Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $27.00

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective increased by Truist from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

NYSE:STOR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 4,309,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 26.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 56,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,270,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Store Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 29.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

