Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Tops $86.26 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Storj has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00003933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Liqui, OKEx and IDEX. Storj has a market cap of $86.26 million and $26.67 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00245672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00091572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.01466204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00217325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,578,922 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, ABCC, Huobi, Poloniex, OKEx, Upbit, Ethfinex, IDAX, Tidex, Radar Relay, IDEX, CoinTiger, Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, Liquid and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

