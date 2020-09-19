Storm Hits 1-Day Volume of $365,316.00 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Storm has a total market cap of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One Storm token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00044879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00245626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00092434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.01462625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00217911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Bitbns, IDEX, Bancor Network, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, Radar Relay, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinrail and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.