STRAKS (STAK) One Day Volume Tops $22.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $13,162.37 and $22.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,044.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.03473812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $233.10 or 0.02110570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00439769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00847948 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00047425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00528607 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.