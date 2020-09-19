Stratis (STRAT) Market Cap Achieves $47.41 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Stratis has a total market cap of $47.41 million and $985,693.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004279 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005297 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000500 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000834 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00031405 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,962,266 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bithumb, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, Cryptomate, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Crex24, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

