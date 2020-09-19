Streamr DATAcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27.29 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, DragonEX, IDEX and Gate.io. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00248332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00091483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.01475672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00225967 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox, Bancor Network, DragonEX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

