Streamr Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Streamr has a market cap of $28.12 million and $462,909.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043198 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.67 or 0.04676675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034773 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

DATA is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.