Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 731,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBBP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $120.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.