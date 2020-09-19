Substratum Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $992,638.92 and $1,406.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, HitBTC and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00246182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.01465895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00217705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, BiteBTC, COSS, Tidex, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Kyber Network, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

