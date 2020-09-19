SUN Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, SUN has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One SUN token can currently be bought for $23.41 or 0.00211064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $39.27 million and $194.50 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00046283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00247413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.01465586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00220714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000712 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,677,831 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

