Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sunoco by 54.5% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

SUN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.10. 419,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.