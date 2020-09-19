SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,850,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 25,980,000 shares. Currently, 37.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 505.75 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $8,219,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SunPower by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 654,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SunPower by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 552,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 340,324 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

