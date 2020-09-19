Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLGG shares. National Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SLGG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. 339,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,221. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.68. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.50.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super League Gaming stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.32% of Super League Gaming worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

