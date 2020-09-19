Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.05 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.43 million and $3.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.03474326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,806,212 coins and its circulating supply is 290,515,317 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

