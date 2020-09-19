Super Zero (SERO) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Super Zero has a total market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. During the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00084392 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00121237 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041837 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000390 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008556 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

