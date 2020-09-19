Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Receives $4.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of SUP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.46. 74,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.36.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.31). Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.74 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 43.9% in the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 527,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 160,996 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at $225,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

