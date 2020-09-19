sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. sUSD has a market cap of $22.51 million and $112,818.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009018 BTC on exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00246251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00092783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.01463268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00218357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

