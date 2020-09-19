Sushi Price Tops $11.07 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the dollar. One Sushi token can currently be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sushi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00246514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00092714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.01464069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sushi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sushi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sushi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.