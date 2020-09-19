SVB Leerink Increases Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $185.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.37.

SGEN opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.83 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,973,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,257 shares of company stock valued at $30,481,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,249,000 after acquiring an additional 209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,998,114,000 after acquiring an additional 720,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after acquiring an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 58.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,913,000 after acquiring an additional 414,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

