SVB Leerink Raises Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $8.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of MRNS opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $422.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 301,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 220,461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 262,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 115,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

