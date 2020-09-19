S&W Seed (SANW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

SANW opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SANW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&W Seed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.