Swap One Day Trading Volume Tops $66,164.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Swap has a market cap of $278,333.10 and $66,164.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00247031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.01476831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00220033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.