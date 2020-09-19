Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $2.90 on Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Swerve token can now be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00026270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $20.26 million and $27.17 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00245672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00091572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.01466204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00217325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 7,591,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,982,677 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

