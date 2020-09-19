SwftCoin Market Cap Reaches $5.31 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 180.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.04515339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009129 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034968 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

