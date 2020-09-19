SwiftCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $193,749.43 and $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000087 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002094 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 161,478,133 coins and its circulating supply is 160,757,702 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.