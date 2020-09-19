Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Update

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 354,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,999. Synacor has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fondren Management LP increased its position in Synacor by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,126,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 243,125 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Synacor by 43.4% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,320,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synacor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Synacor by 82.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 88,655 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

