Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Update

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ SYNC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 354,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,999. Synacor has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.
Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.
About Synacor
Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.
