Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.60 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

SYF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. 5,271,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,440,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,721 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,681,000 after purchasing an additional 554,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

