Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SNDX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.77. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,636,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,599,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 804,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after buying an additional 693,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.