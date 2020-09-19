Syscoin Price Hits $0.0591 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex and Upbit. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $35.21 million and $700,229.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00440134 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000404 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 595,691,670 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

