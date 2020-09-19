Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TRHC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $909.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $777,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,881 shares in the company, valued at $37,188,514.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $468,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 732,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,838,798.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,638. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.