Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRHC. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Shares of TRHC opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $909.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.99. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $468,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 732,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,838,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $98,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $401,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,140 shares of company stock worth $3,353,638 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 407,738 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 231,676 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after acquiring an additional 195,394 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 648,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $7,704,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

