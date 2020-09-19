Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.74 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $17.74 million and $373,753.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00700488 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.59 or 0.02186782 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004579 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Token Profile

IPX is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

