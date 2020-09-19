Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $94,778.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

