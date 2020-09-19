Tael Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and $1.50 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tael has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.00, $7.20, $34.91 and $45.75.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 226.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043432 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.03 or 0.04509561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034977 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $62.56, $13.96, $7.20, $18.11, $4.92, $5.22, $6.32, $10.00, $119.16, $45.75 and $24.72. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

