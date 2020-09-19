Tap (XTP) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Tap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $70.93 million and approximately $455,954.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044570 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043330 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.01 or 0.04694771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034761 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

