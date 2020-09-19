Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.