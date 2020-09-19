Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCRR. Roth Capital raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $676.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.